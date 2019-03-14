New Redskins safety Landon Collins joins our own Doc Walker before being introduced to the team later today. Landon starts the interview by talking about how Dan Snyder gave him one of Sean Taylor’s game used and signed jerseys at their dinner together and how moved he was by the gesture. Plus, how it was a dream come true to come to the Redskins since he was working out at the draft, and how joining his Alabama effects didn’t hurt.

New Redskins Safety Landon Collins Joins Doc Walker was originally published on theteam980.com

