The Fight for Fifteen has moved one step closer to passing the Maryland State Legislature and becoming law. On Wednesday, the State Senate approved a bill that would gradually increase the states minimum wage from $10.10 to $15.00 per hour.
Then, the Senate voted 32-15 Thursday to raise Maryland’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.
See Also: $15 An Hour Minimum Wage Law Set To Pass In Baltimore
Both the House and Senate made significant changes to the bills. The House delayed full implementation from 2023 to 2025. It also exempted some workers. The Senate version gives companies with fewer than 15 employees until 2028 to raise the minimum wage.
Source:Fox Baltimore
Maryland Senate OKs Minimum Wage Hike to $15 by 2025 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com