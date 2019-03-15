Schoolboy Q Drops New Video for ‘Numb Numb Juice’

Schoolboy Q dropped “Numb Numb Juice” on Thursday morning, marking what appears to be the first single off his first album since 2016’s Blank Face LP.

It’s been more than three years since we got new music from Q, and “Numb Numb Juice” is well worth the wait. The song kicks off with him spitting “Two-door coupe, hoppin’ out like Jack-in-the-box ni—, I’m gon’ shoot if this 30’s all that I got” before the beat drops.

When the beat does come in, we get the same flow and energy that we’ve come to expect from Schoolboy. The flow on the track is unpredictable as Q uses different inflections in his voice to give the song a new feel every time he switches.

The song slaps, but the music video is something else.

In the two-minute video directed by Dave Free, there are some incredible multi-panel shots, a mansion with a pool, fight scenes, and someone getting pimp slapped off a skyscraper in Downtown Los Angeles—and this doesn’t even scratch the surface.

The most memorable scenes from the “Numb Numb Juice” music video feature Q reenacting the infamous video of Elon Musk smoking a blunt on Joe Rogan’s podcast, a Tyler, the Creator cameo, and Schoolboy giving us his best interpretation of Biggie’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” music video.

Tyler, the Creator’s brief cameo features him reliving one of the most iconic scenes from Belly. He walks out of a market with a wig on, eating a banana, re-creating the scene when Big Head Rico is contemplating snitching on Sincere.

All-in-all, the video is phenomenal, the song is a banger, and we just can’t wait for Q’s album to drop. Watch the video up top.

