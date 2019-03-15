Toronto Raptors Officially Rename Practice Facility To ‘OVO Athletic Centre’

The Toronto Raptors and its relationship with Drake and his OVO brand reached a new peak. Thursday (Mar.14) the basketball franchise announced it has renamed its practice facility the OVO Athletic Centre.

God’s Plan indeed.

Drake who is not only a superfan of his hometown team but serves as the franchise’s Global Ambassador now has something else to boast about in future rhymes. Gushing about the renaming, Drizzy added in an Instagram post:

“Introducing the OVO Athletic Centre, the official training facility for the Toronto Raptors. just wanted to add that I am so proud of my brothers and so proud to be from this city I swear this one feels like a high school dream and it’s a blessing to be able to raise up the levels and make the human mind stretch when it comes to thinking about what is possible in your lifetime!! Much love to everyone involved.”

The renaming will now see OVO the name as well the signature owl adorn the outside of the building next to Raptors logo as well on the inside and on the teams practice jerseys which will be available later this off-season. If you are eager to get your hands on one, you can try your luck by entering a contest on the Raptors app. This is the next step in a relationship that really began to grow back in 2018 when the team unveiled We The North OVO-inspired game jerseys as well as “Drake Night” on March 9 which honors the 6 God and his contributions to the city.

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is also excited about the move even going as far to fly to Manchester, England, to personally deliver a key to a facility to Drake who is currently on his Assassination Vacation tour. Ujiri had this to say about the ever-growing relationship between the franchise and Drake added:

“Drake and OVO are an important part of our city’s landscape, our team’s identity, and our plans to bring a championship to Toronto. With each step of our partnership over the last five and a half years, we have worked together to build a winning basketball program in Toronto and deliver for our fans and our community. This new naming rights deal for our training facility is a perfect example of the strength of this partnership and the innovative opportunities it can generate.”

This move proves why the NBA will always be better than that other sloppy league the NFL.

