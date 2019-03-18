T.I. Resumes ‘Family Hustle’ After Sister’s Sudden Passing

T.I. has resumed filming his long-running reality series, Friends & Family Hustle, after the sudden passing of his sister. Precious Harris’, Tip’s older sibling, passed away last month.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected to Tip tell TMZ … he, Tiny and the rest of his family have resumed filming ‘Friends & Family Hustle.’ We’re told they started production again about two weeks ago, after the funeral for T.I.’s older sister, Precious Harris … who died last month.

We broke the story … Precious passed away in late February after an asthma attack led to her slamming into a telephone pole while she was behind the wheel of T.I.’s Dodge Avenger. She died about a week later while in the ICU on life support. She was 66.

The Atlanta rapper held down the eulogy at his sister’s funeral. Expect the new season to honor Precious.

Rest in power.

