Welcome to The Shed: Rapsody, Moses Sumney, Kelsey Lu & More Come Together for NYC Concert Series

On April 5, New York City commemorates the premiere of The Shed with the Soundtrack of America, a five-night concert series highlighting the new creative hub bringing together creatives across various disciplines.

The Shed is “more than an ‘Arts Center,’” as the press release reads. “It’s a creative space where originality intersects and artists of any discipline are uniquely presented for all audiences to enjoy.”

Aiming to assert access to art as a right rather than a privilege with a mission to “present exciting, engaging experiences for all communities,” The Soundtrack of America was conceived by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen along with Quincy Jones, Maureen Mahon, Dion “No I.D.” Wilson, Tunji Balogun and Greg Phillinganes.

The Soundtrack of America, which will take place on westside Manhattan at the High Line and Hudson Yards, celebrates Black music’s impact on contemporary culture and will highlight burgeoning musicians and performing artists.

“From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof,” the release adds.

Rapsody, Kelsey Lu, Tank and The Bangas, Moses Sumney and more are all slated to perform during the five-night event, with additional guests to be announced.

Check out the exciting lineup below, then head to TheShed.org to cop tickets, which start at $25.

“This show is about the now, about the future…You’ll experience the new, fresh talents of today, but also how they carry on a tradition from the past” Steve McQueen (via @WSJMag, 📷Jeremy Liebman) Tickets are still available for #SoundtrackOfAmerica! https://t.co/zQo3h7ppUu pic.twitter.com/PmAeI9foe4 — The Shed (@TheShedNY) March 19, 2019

Soundtrack of America Performance Schedule:

APRIL 5 @ 8PM – Sheléa, PJ Morton, Rapsody, and Victory, with special guest Jon Batiste

APRIL 7 @ 8PM – Braxton Cook, Jade Novah, Kelsey Lu, Smino, and Tank and The Bangas

APRIL 9 @ 8:30PM – Emily King, Fantastic Negrito, ill Camille, Samm Henshaw, serpentwithfeet, and Judith Hill

APRIL 12 @ 8:30PM – Cory Henry, Melanie Faye, Oshun, Sy Smith, and Terrace Martin

APRIL 14 @ 8PM – Eryn Allen Kane, Keyon Harrold, Moses Sumney, Phony Ppl, and Tamar-kali

