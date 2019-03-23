CLOSE
Education
HomeEducation

Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor Killed In Chicago

The Tamara O’Neal MD Scholarship Fund was created to support the education of students who are in the University of Illinois’ Urban Health Program.

Leave a comment

In November 2018, Dr. Tamara O’Neal—an emergency room physician at Mercy Hospital in Chicago—was shot and killed by her ex-fiancé. Her former classmates are turning the tragedy into something positive. In an effort to keep O’Neal’s legacy alive, they have launched a scholarship in her honor, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The scholarship—dubbed the Tamara O’Neal MD Scholarship Fund—is designed for students who are a part of the University of Illinois’ Urban Health Program. The money raised for the fund will go towards supporting a student’s first year in medical school. They also hope to be able to fund the education of a fourth-year medical student who plans on completing their residency in emergency medicine. O’Neal graduated from the institution five years ago and became an emergency medicine resident graduate in 2017. Their mission is to give back to those who are following in O’Neal’s footsteps and are determined to make their mark in the medical field. So far there has been $68,000 raised for the scholarship fund.

“Tamara was always a person who lived to help people, and to be able to pass that on in the form of this scholarship fund to help someone else, then Tamara still lives,” O’Neal’s father Tom O’Neal told the news outlet. “She used to call me up and tell me to say an extra prayer for her when she had a big exam … now I’ll say an extra prayer for the person who gets this scholarship.”

This isn’t the first scholarship fund that has been created in memory of O’Neal. Shortly after her tragic death, her close friends launched a fund to support the next generation of Black doctors.

SEE ALSO:

Scholarship For Black Medical Students Created In Memory Of Tamara O’Neal

Howard University Tops List For Black Medical School Applicants

2015 NBA Finals - Game Four

Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

The streak is over. For the first time since 2005, LeBron James, who is now with the Lakers, will not be going to the playoffs. The Lakers were eliminated last night. See Also: National Museum Of African American History And Culture To Display LeBron James’ Equality Sneakers After the Lakers were eliminated, James said, "Obviously, it's been a tough season for all of us. It's not what we signed up for. Throughout the year, things happened. Suspensions, injuries, things of that nature. And just not being able to play sustainable basketball for 48 minutes. But you don't even try to wrap your head around it, you just keep pushing. Just try to get better tonight, move onto tomorrow, and go from there." He also added, "Playoffs are never promised. You've got to come out and work. For me personally, you just continue to put the work in and see what you can do to help." https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1109336878887559168 The Lakers were defeated by the Nets with a score of 111-106. Don't feel too bad for LeBron. Just last year, he won the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year Award, which was his third time winning. Aside from having a strong presence on the court where he averaged just shy of 30 points per game, he continuously uses his platform to spread awareness about social issues and bring important conversations surrounding race in America to the forefront. He produced a powerful documentary dubbed "Shut Up and Dribble" that explored the history of Black athletes who have been outspoken about social and political issues. He created an unscripted HBO series called "The Shop" that featured candid conversations with celebrities about culturally relevant topics. One of his biggest accomplishments last year was opening up the I Promise School for youth in his hometown of Akron. James dedicated the award to the I Promise School. “Throughout my journey if I’m able to win anything, my name is getting the award but it’s more than that,” he said in a statement, according to Sports Illustrated. “It’s everybody that I try to inspire. It’s my teammates and it’s my city, where I come from. It’s my kids and my school so it’s never about me.” See the reactions below to LeBron James not making it to the playoffs.

Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor Killed In Chicago was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close