After months of speculation, Gronk is calling it a career.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on his official Instagram account. According to reports, Gronk nearly retired after the team nearly traded him to the Detroit Lions before the 2018 season. After Pats Super Bowl LIII win versus the Los Angeles Rams in February, many speculated if it would indeed be his last game.

Gronkowski was drafted by the Patriots in the 2nd round from the University of Arizona after missing his junior year due to back surgery. In his rookie season, Gronk caught 42 passes for 546 yards 10 touchdowns.

In 2011, his second season, Gronk would catch 90 passes for a then NFL record 1,327 yards and led the league with 13 touchdowns. He finishes his career as a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion.

Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Retires From The NFL was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: