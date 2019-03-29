Jimmy Butler Owes Antonio Brown $30,000 From A 2016 Bet

Back in the summer of 2016, Jimmy Butler spent some time with the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown. Wilson and Brown are two of the best at what they do on the football field, and Butler wanted to get some cross-sport training with the two.

Butler posted a photo on Instagram from the day with the caption reading, “and just like that we take the football field. just in time so @ab can remind me why I belong on a basketball court. appreciate @ab @dangerusswilson for letting me train!”

You see Antonio Brown with a huge smile on his face with Butler hanging his head in the background. Why was Butler hanging his head, he explained on an episode of “Hot Ones” that he lost a bet to Brown.

“I’m a competitor,” said Butler on the show. “I still think I owe him like $30,000 because I made a bet that I could stop him from catching a ball in the red zone.”

Brown pretty much confirmed the story on Twitter, letting everyone know that Butler still hasn’t paid his debt.

Butler did say that he’s a competitor and that if he lined up opposite of Brown for the Raiders, there would be problems for opposing defenses. “You’re talking about the best receiver in the league and Russ at quarterback,” Butler said. “Just sayin’ if the Raiders had me opposite of [Brown], you never know where we could go.”

Butler did show off some of his receiving chops against Klay Thompson once, burning him on a deep ball during that same summer.

You can check out the full episode of “Hot Ones” with Jimmy Butler in the video below.

