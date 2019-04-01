CLOSE
Former NBA Player Kwame Brown Busted For Weed, Didn’t Fit In Cop Car

The former top pick in the 2001 NBA Draft was caught with edibles and other weed-related items.

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

It was a tough weekend for former NBA player Kwame Brown, this after he had a little run-in with the law. While driving in Georgia, the former number one pick was arrested for marijuana possession and had to be hauled in a special vehicle because he couldn’t fit inside the cop car.

TMZ Sports reports:

The 2001 first overall pick was a passenger in his Mercedes-Benz van when it was pulled over by Brunswick PD late Saturday night … when cops say his car REEKED of weed.

Kwame copped to having weed in the car … and told law enforcement he had some in the trunk of the van. Sure enough, cops found a backpack with all the weed treats.

The 37-year-old was arrested and charged with felony possession of edible marijuana products and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of weed.

Worth noting — Brown is MASSIVE. Like, 7-ft tall big … and couldn’t fit in a regular cop car, so the cops had to wait for a bigger vehicle to transport him for booking.

Brown was released shortly after posting bond later Saturday.

Let this be a lesson to all. Don’t ride dirty in Georgia if you can help it.

