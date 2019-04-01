Update: Sources Say Nipsey Hussle Knew Gunman, Surveillance Footage Released

***Update***

According to sources, Nipsey was shot by someone he knew because the assailant was able to walk up to him and open fire. Nipsey reportedly died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

What is known so far in @NipseyHussle killing

Shooter got close before opening fire outside Marathon. Shooter was known to Nipsey. Shooter is believed to have a gang affiliation but this isn't a rival. The dispute is personal in nature behind the shooting. — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) April 1, 2019

.@NipseyHussle died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso. — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) April 1, 2019

“Detectives believe the gunman has gang ties but that the motive is likely personal in nature rather than a larger gang feud,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

Newly released surveillance footage shows a man wearing a dark colored shirt walking up to the rapper and shooting him and another man. Longer footage was recently released and shows the killer shoot Nipsey, who then puts his hands up to surrender. The suspect walks away before coming back twice to shoot him again. He then kicks Nipsey in the head before running back towards the alley.

UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved. You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 1, 2019

According to TMZ, Nipsey and the suspect got into a dispute earlier in the day when Nipsey questioned if the man was a snitch. Apparently the man felt disrespected, left to get a gun then returned to kill the Crenshaw rapper.

Hours after Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot dead in front of his clothing store, fans flocked to the Crenshaw storefront for a candlelight vigil honoring the slain rapper.

According to Hollywood Life, hundreds of people were “crying, taking video, taking pictures, singing Nipsey’s songs, playing his songs on bluetooth speakers and chanting his name over and over and over.”

In addition, one witness told the celebrity and gossip website, “Everyone was honoring Nipsey in their own special way and singing his songs and pouring out liquor in his honor.”

Another woman, a friend of Hussle’s, told CBS-LA that the rapper had offered to help her daughter with her modeling career.

“I was a childhood friend,” Marquesha Lawson said. “I’ve known him all my life. He was like family to me.”

“He cared about us. We cared about him.”

As we previously reported, the 33-year-old rapper whose legal name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was reportedly gunned down in front of his clothing store, the Marathon Store.

Witnesses claim he was shot six times and paramedics were working on him at the scene, where he was unresponsive. Two other men are listed in critical condition.

Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department claimed on Sunday that this is an ongoing investigation and that no one has been detained. However, according to CBS-Los Angeles, LAPD announced they are looking for a single male gunman who fled the area. They also suspect that the shooting may have been gang-related.

Investigators are also talking to witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance video.

Hussle is survived by two children and fiancee, actress Lauren London.

