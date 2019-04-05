

In case you missed The Vitamin Of The day on the Quick Silva Show…The vitamin was “Do More Things That Make You Forget To Check Your Phone.” We’ve got to actually enjoy our lives and PUT THE PHONES DOWN! Everyone you know every where you go people are on their phones, look up before your life pass you by. If you want to see the full vitamin, watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Do More Things That Make You Forget To Check Your Phone was originally published on 92q.com

