Watch The Official Trailer For ‘How High 2’ With DC Young Fly And Lil Yachty [VIDEO]

The official trailer for How High 2 is here.

Announced back in October, the How High sequel will feature Lil Yachty and DC Young Fly as two “potreprenuers”. Per Deadline, the stoner comedy will feature two best friends – Roger (Yachty) and Calvin (DC Young Fly) – as they embark on “a magical hash-fused journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start up.”

The 90-second trailer provides a little more about the plot with cameos from DeRay Davis, Nene Leakes, Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta, Justine Skye and Mike Epps, reprising his role as Baby Powder from the original cult classic.

The film premieres on April 20 on MTV. As far as Redman and Method Man, the two stars of the original movie in 2001, they won’t make an appearance in the movie. When he appeared on a 2018 episode of the Grass Routes Podcast, Red explained why he and Meth weren’t involved.

“Long story short is that me and Meth was not aware that they were doing this transaction with the movie,” Red said, before clarifying he was not upset with Yachty or DC Young Fly. “[…] But my thing is when you have a brand, like Red and Meth, that kind of helped built and created this entity of How High and shooting a movie on marijuana and being in college […] those were all of our ideas. And when the deal came about, we wasn’t involved in it.”

