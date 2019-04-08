More folks are snagging jobs in the D.C. metro area.

The Washington region’s February unemployment rate was 3.5%, down from 3.7% in both January and February 2018.

The rate is a few points lower than the national unemployment rate in March, which was unchanged at 3.8% according to the Labor Department report released Friday (April 5).

Overall, unemployment rates fell in 283 of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas in February.

Unemployment Rate Down in D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: