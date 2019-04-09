It’s been a little over a week since the death of Nipsey Hussle. The rapper was gunned down outside of his own store “Marathon” in South LA. Friends, family and fans alike attested to the greatest that was Nispey. While the world has been mourning the loss of a rapper his family has been preparing for a memorial service. The rappers celebration of life is set to be held at the Staple Center on April 11th from 10 am to 12 pm.

While the tickets were free they sold out within 10 minutes of being put online. And as most people are still saddened by his death his family is using this time to uplift the community. His mother made a video today encouraging his fans to keep their heads up.

Nipsey Hussles’ Mother “I’m at Peace” [VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com

