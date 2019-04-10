The Statesmen Academy Boys Are On Their Way To Great Things!

What a fun day with the Statesmen Academy Boys. It was such a pleasure having them with us on Tuesday. Each boy shared with Angie Ange and over the sir to the entire DMV their future plans and how the Statesmen Academy for Boys is preparing them to achieve everything they’ve dreamed of.

Some of the students who even have dreams of working on the radio or TV got a first hand look at what goes on behind the scenes. They also had the opportunity to spend time with the legendary Rick Doc Walker before his show on our brother station The Team 980!

Such an amazing experience and we are excited to see how far these young men go in life! If you would like more information on how to get your son enrolled visit their website: https://www.northstarboys.org/

