Tyga Drops A Half A Mil on An Iced Out St. Michael Piece, Don’t Tell His Creditors

While repo men across California know Tyga’s government name by heart these days, T-Raw is still “balling” like money ain’t a thing.

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner’s old 1040 tax dependent just dropped a cool $500K on an iced out archangel St. Michael piece that’s bright enough to light up the darkest depths of hell.

How’s this for attention to detail … St. Michael’s halo features a pear-shaped solitaire of VVS clarity diamonds. Ben also added baguettes to the feathers of his wings. The Cuban link is also one-of-a-kind, featuring two different sized diamonds, and check out the vid — the cross is a gem.

According to Ben … Satan getting stomped represents Tyga’s haters being defeated. Tyga’s new chain is also a nice gift after his huge comeback in 2018 — in the music world, anyway — with his track “Taste” helping him climb the charts.

While he was at it, Tyga splurged on his boys too … scooping up 10 extra smaller versions of his chain for his crew. It pays to roll with Tyga! Unless, of course, you’re Ferrari or Rolls-Royce.

Sounds fancy. Whether or not he ends up getting done like Sean Kingston is anyone’s guess at this point but at least he’s icey… for now.

