Howard Students Feel Disrespected By Residents Who Think The Campus Should Be Moved

There has been a lot of talk via social media about the disrespect that Howard University students feel from some of the surrounding residents. There have been complaints of people using the campus as a dog park or picnic area by those who don’t attend the University or understand the importance of it. Shocking right, but this is true. Fox News DC was live on campus and spoke to some of the students and residents.

“They need to work within DC. If they don’t want to be in DC,

they need to move the campus.”

Recent reports have came out that Howard University Students feel disrespected by residents using the yard as a dog park 🐕 but this resident thinks the campus should be moved 😮😡 pic.twitter.com/stxHUWtu2X — Angie Ange In The Morning (@AngieAngeAM) April 19, 2019

So People were outraged by this mans comments and even more disgusted by the disregard for Howard’s history and importance to our community. Many are saying this would never happen on a PWI like Georgetown or American University, why should this Historically Black University be moved?! Below are of the responses via @angieangeam social media.

