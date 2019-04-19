Dave East Becomes Music Critic & Chrissy Teigen Defends Her Throne: This Week’s Winners & Losers

Words are a powerful thing and this week, some stars used their words for the best, while others probably should’ve kept their lips tight.

Winners

Chrissy Teigen

Every once in a full moon, an ultra conservative “news” pundit will emerge from the shadows to try and ridicule a valuable member to the culture. Faux News host Laura Ingraham tried to do this with Chrissy Teigen and things didn’t end well.

Teigen was recently listed as one of Time 100: Most Influential People. Just to list off some of her many roles, Mrs. Teigen is a…

– Cookbook author

– Lip Sync Battle commentator

– Model

– Mother

– Twitter shoota

– Influencer

And oh, John Legend’s wife.

But it seems Laura Ingraham missed all these things because she had nothing but jokes when it came to Chrissy being crowned a Most Influential Person.

According to New York Daily News, Ingraham brought up Chrissy on her show The Ingraham Angle. She mocked Teigen’s Time profile and her affinity for food.

“She was chosen, according to the profile, because quote, all her life Chrissy Teigen has liked to eat,” Ingraham said. “She’s not shy about that or anything else. Well, that’s nice and innovative, eating.”

Ingraham continued:

“But did most Americans like her take on female empowerment during last week’s Democrat retreat?”

This is when Ingraham pulled up a clip from an event where Teigen was asked what word women should say more often. Teigen’s response?

“F**k you.”

Clearly, this was a problem for Ingraham so Teigen decided to address it on Twitter in the most Chrissy Teigen way.

She called Laura Ingraham a “white supremacist.”

“Corny monster. There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose,” Teigen wrote to Ingraham on Twitter. “F**k you.”

Aaah. There’s that lovely word again.

Teigen continued:

“When time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won’t question your worthiness, @IngrahamAngle.”

Good morning, good evening and GOOD NIGHT.

when time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won’t question your worthiness, @IngrahamAngle — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2019

To add a little extra sugar on top, Teigen ended with a GIF of Ingraham doing what looks like the Nazi salute at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Another day, another accomplishment added to Teigen’s Time-worthy list.

