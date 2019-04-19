Ludacris, Action Bronson Headline 4th Annual National Cannabis Festival In D.C.

The Nation’s Capital will undoubtedly be draped in a curious haze of smoke this coming Saturday (April 20), most especially the grounds of RFK Stadium. The fourth annual National Cannabis Festival kicks off at noon on 420, with Ludacris and Action Bronson sharing the top billing.

Along with Luda and Bronsolini, Washington’s legendary Go-Go band, The Junkyard Band, will also take the NCF stages. Joining the aforementioned acts are reggae band Strykers Posse, brass band Black Masala, and DJ Farrah Flosscett.

While music and, ahem, the sticky green leaf will be the center of the festivities tomorrow, NCF organizers also held a National Cannabis Policy Summit earlier today (April 19) at Washington’s Newseum, and we’ve breezed through to find a well-attended event with some of the most knowledgeable marijuana advocates and activists in the region and beyond.

