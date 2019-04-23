Megan Thee Stallion Discusses Breaking Double Standards, Anime, and Q-Tip Being A Mentor With Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion is prepping for a huge 2019, with her debut album Fever set to drop in May. Among that, the “Houston Hottie” is also ready to graduate from Texas Southern University in the fall. In her latest interview with Billboard, Megan reveals the first details from her debut set to be released under her label, 300 Entertainment.

The album, initially to be released in January, was pushed to April so 300 Ent. could promote her effectively. Following the passing of her mother, Holly Thomas, and Nipsey Hussle, the album again was pushed to a May release date. Fever, as Billboard reports, would introduce Megan’s alter ego: “the college partying Hot Girl Meg.” The album will feature her latest single “Sex Talk” plus two additional tracks “Shake That” and “Money Good.”

Megan hopes with this album that she can continue to inspire women in owning their sexuality. “We gotta break these double-standards and get women to loosen up a bit,” she says in the interview with Billboard. “We gotta show them that we can do what we want to do how we want to do it. If someone doesn’t like it, they can get to stepping.”

The “Big Ole Freak” artist also opens up about her mentorship from hip-hop legend Q-Tip. Q-Tip got in touch with Megan earlier in the year, riding around New York listening to Max B. Megan would refer to him as her “bestie” “He always encourages me to be myself and not let anybody change me. He makes me feel good about being my ratchet self, because he’s ratchet too.”

Megan’s love for anime is no secret as well, as she would have an assortment of wigs designed to resemble female characters from her favorite shows. Her more recent ones consist of Bulma Brief of the Dragonball series and Shoto Todoroki from My Her Academia.

“I really like how the characters always has to go through some type of long journey that’s like a crazy struggle,” she says describing them. “And these anime shows give women power. She’s always the queen or somebody that you cannot beat — I love that.”

Megan Thee Stallion Discusses Breaking Double Standards, Anime, and Q-Tip Being A Mentor With Billboard was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

