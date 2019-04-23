The Beautiful Ones: Prince’s Unfinished Memoir to Hit Book Stores This Fall

Before Prince passed away on April 21, 2016, he had been hard at work on a memoir. Titled THE BEAUTIFUL ONES, the book was being written as an autobiography about the legendary entertainer, but of course was put to a halt at the time of his death.

On Monday, one day after the third anniversary of his passing, Random House Publishing Company announced that—with the the blessing of Prince’s estate, with whom they partnered—they have finished and will be releasing the late artist’s memoir. According to Complex, THE BEAUTIFUL ONES is due to drop this fall.

“His death was an unfathomable loss, but this book—full of writing from his own hand and images that he carefully preserved at Paisley Park—is a beautiful tribute to his life,” Chris Jackson, Random House’s editor-in-chief, stated. “It’s also much more than that: it’s a genuinely moving and energizing literary work, full of Prince’s ideas and vision, his voice and image. It’s a treasure not just for Prince fans but for anyone who wants to see one of our greatest creative artists and original minds at work on his greatest creation: himself.”

Complex notes that Prince pitched and sold the rights to his memoirs to Random House before he died. The material that he wanted to include in his memoirs was reportedly preserved at Paisley Park, and some of what he had written before he died will be included in THE BEAUTIFUL ONES.

“The novel will also feature never-before-seen material, including rare pictures, archived scrapbooks, and handwritten lyric sheets,” Complex adds. “While he is most known for his musical contributions, THE BEAUTIFUL ONES will also highlight the many facets of Prince’s creativity by incorporating the original treatment for his 1984 Oscar-winning film Purple Rain.

You can pick up your copy of THE BEAUTIFUL ONES on Oct. 29.

