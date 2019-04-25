Casanova “Block Me,” YG “Stop Snitchin” & More | Daily Visuals 4.24.19

You know it’s a new age when rapper begin making cuts about their social media life (“Down In The DM” anyone?) but while most would rap about how glorious they are in their social media conquests, Casanova decided to go the opposite route and talk about getting curved… kinda.

In his new visual for “Block Me” the Brooklyn rapper uses his big boy mansion as the backdrop for his story about a woman who got all in her emotions after scrolling through his IG page and eventually hit the “Block” button. Happens to the best of us, b.

From the east to the west and present to the past, YG takes things back to the slavery days and makes a break for his freedom in his provocative clip for “Stop Snitchin.” Kinda surprised there wasn’t a rainbow haired snitchin’ ass villain in this joint. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Uzi Vert, Matt Ox featuring Chief Keef, and more.

CASANOVA – “BLOCK ME”

YG – “STOP SNITCHIN”

LIL UZI VERT – “THAT’S A RACK”

MATT OX FT. CHIEF KEEF – “JETLAG”

BEAST COAST – “LEFT HAND”

GASHI & G-EAZY – “MY YEAR”

CLIFF SAVAGE – “GAS”

ETO & SUPERIOR FT. SKYZOO – “TAKE Y’ALL BACK”

