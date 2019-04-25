Voices: Calboy “Envy Me” Goes Platinum

Chicago Rapper Calboy‘s single “Envy Me” has made a buzz from his hometown to worldwide. Now he’s on tour with Kodak Black, working with Dreamchasers and more. The Polo Grounds/RCA artist talks about his rise, the meaning of #EnvyMe & what it means to be Platinum in Voices.

