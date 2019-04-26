Mario is currently on the highly anticipated Millennium Tour featuring B2K, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, and more!

Related: GG Music: Mario Gets Deep About A Lover In His New Music Video “Drowning”

He stopped by the studio to give viewers a chance to get to know more about him. The 32-year-old singer opens up about why he took so long to release music, not being influenced by others, giving back to his community, and what he is looking for in a woman.

Related: Mario Sings His Way Into The Studio On The Morning Heat [VIDEO]

Watch the full interview here:

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Mario Gets Candid About Dating, Mental Health, & More [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: