The “Sexiest Man In America” Idris Elba Gets Married

Idris Elba Gets Marries Fiancé Sabrina Dhowre In Lavish Ceremony In Morocco
Idris Elba is officially off the market.

The Actor and DJ married his Fiancé Sabrina Dhowre in yesterday (April 26th). The wedding celebration took place over three days in Marrakech, Morocco. The two met while Elba was filming the movie The Mountain Between Us co-starring Kate Winslet. Elba popped the question in February 2018.

People Magazine reports the lavish ceremony included a “There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing,” and there will be an all-white party tonight “meant to mimic the atmosphere of a festival.”

Congrats to the amazing couple!

Source | People Magazine

Also, Check Out: Idris Elba Pokes Fun At James Bond Role Speculation, Says “Don’t Believe The HYPE”

Also, Check Out: British Pound Cakes: Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre’s Romantic Vacation Is Serving Real Body Goals

 

