Femly Founder, Arion Long Speaks On What’s Really Being Inserted Into Ladies Bodies Each Month

Ladies, did you know that some of the tampons and pads you’re using contain rubber and other cancer causing toxins in them? Arion Long didn’t but she learned the hard way.

Arion was diagnosed with a cervical tumor at 26 and was told by doctors that the products she was using contributed to her tumor. She knew many other women who had similar symptoms and wanted to create products that were safe for everyone to use. Arion did a lot of research and within three years was able to grow her business significantly. Arion joins Angie Ange in the Morning to share her journey and the future for her company, Femly as this week’s Working Women Wednesday feature.

