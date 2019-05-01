Carmelo Anthony will be looking for a team to resume his hall-of-fame NBA career this summer. While he has plenty of options, it would seem he’s not against a return to his former team the New York Knicks.

Speaking with SNY, when Anthony was asked if he would lace up his kicks with the Knicks if they land Kevin Durant? He seemed very open to the idea of donning orange and blue stating “I have to see what’s going on,” but making sure to point out that he had no inside information where the highly coveted free agent would land by adding: “You’re asking the wrong person.”

The last time Anthony saw NBA action was on Nov. 8 as a member of the Houston Rockets. His final game as a member of the team was a forgettable one with the small forward scoring only two points on 1-11 shooting in 98-90 loss to his former team the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While Melo still has hoop dreams, some think the upcoming free agent should hang up his sneakers, a Hall-of-Famer believes he shouldn’t. All-Star and one-time teammate during his stint on the Denver Nuggets, Allen Iverson back in November gave his support to Melo.

“No way Melo should retire. I definitely think he should keep going. He got a lot left in the tank, man. It’s just got to be the right situation … He’s going to find his way to adapt to the game and the best spot. I believe in him, and I know he’s strong enough. He has a strong foundation behind him as far as his family and friends. I really think he’ll be alright. I’m in Melo’s corner all the way.”

While it seems Melo’s best days are behind, he can definitely still be an asset to a team who picks him up being that he is still a capable scorer. During his time as a New York Knick, he averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game so maybe some home cooking is the cure to what ails him.

Carmelo Would Consider Coming Back To The Knicks: “I Have To See What’s Going On” was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: