Foot Locker x Champion Announce Collab To Bring Esports Gear To Retail

Esports has come a long way since its inception becoming wildly popular among the masses. Tapping into that energy, Foot Locker Inc. announced today (May 1) its new product collaboration with Champion Athleticwear that will bring gear associated with five top Esports teams into its retail chains.

The announced collection will comprise of jerseys, sweatshirts, and t-shirts reflect each team’s dynamic DNA and heritage. The apparel launches officially on May 2 in the Foot Locker family of brands which include Champ Sports, Eastbay, and Footaction in select stores but already saw a limited release of jerseys on NTWRK yesterday (Apr.30).

The five Esports teams whose jerseys, sweatshirts and t-shirts fans and gamers can look forward to rocking include:

OpTic GamingFounded in 2006, the Texas-based organization competes worldwide for some of the most recognizable titles in esports, including Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Gears of War and League of Legends. Outside of competitive rosters, OpTic is known as a cultural leader in gaming and esports amplified by its extensive roster of streamers and personalities. Counter Logic GamingLos Angeles-based Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) is a top tier North American esports organization that competes in a range of games including League of Legends, Fortnite, CS: GO and Smash. CLG strives to uplift its community through championship wins, unforgettable fan experiences and pushing the boundaries of esports entertainment. DignitasFounded in 2003, Dignitas is one of the esports industry’s heritage professional teams and is home to one of the top all-female CS: GO and Rocket League teams in the world. Owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, whose portfolio includes multiple professional sports teams, Dignitas has produced over 34 World Champions and over 500 tournament wins. Spacestation GamingSpacestation Gaming was founded in 2017 by Shaun McBride (Shonduras) around the idea of building a community. Spacestation has found success by creating unique content with an emphasis on supporting its teams and fan base. The organization currently has competitive teams in 10 games including Rocket League, Rainbow 6, Smite, PUBG, and Paladins. RenegadesRenegades is a global esports franchise featuring professional athletes and teams in the world’s most competitive titles. Founded by professional basketball player, Jonas Jerebko, the Renegades’ recent breakout performances in CS: GO and Fortnite launched the franchise into becoming one of the most prominent and internationally recognized brands in the world.

Following the collections May 2 launch, fans looking to score any of the pieces can do so at an exclusive in-store tournament being held at Champs Sports flagship Times Square NYC location May 18. Not only will fans be able to purchase the apparel they will also be able to play against their favorite professional gamers from each team. If you can’t be able to make it to the event physically, it will be live streamed on Twitch.

