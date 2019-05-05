National Trust’s Youth Program To Preserve Black Historic Landmarks

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has been at the forefront of conserving landmarks throughout the country that are embedded in the fabric of Black history. In an effort to diversify the industry and develop career pathways for the next generation of aspiring preservationists, the organization created a program that gives young African Americans first-hand experience with the restoration of landmarks.

NEWS: New Partnership with @Fund2F will Provide Youth Preservation Training at Sites of African American History #TellTheFullHistory #NinaSimone https://t.co/dTbYMQZ1OZ — HOPE Crew (@HopeCrewNTHP) May 2, 2019

In 2014 the organization launched an initiative called the Hands-on Preservation Experience Crew (HOPE Crew) as an avenue to provide youth with training sessions that covered masonry repair, window restoration, and other skills. This year, with a grant from the Fund II Foundation, the National Trust is putting the focus on exposing Black youth to preservation trades. Through the program—which is being led by the organization’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund—participants will have hands-on experience with rebuilding structures that are tied to Black achievement and activism.

The first cohort of Black students is currently enrolled in a pre-apprenticeship program at North Carolina’s Schenck Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center. One of their first projects will be the preservation of late songstress Nina Simone’s former North Carolina home. They will spend a few days re-painting and making repairs in the house. Other projects include the restoration of playwright August Wilson’s Pittsburgh home and a house in Long Island that belonged to John and Alice Coltrane.

“This Fund II support—the largest investment in HOPE Crew’s 5-year history—represents an important evolution in the National Trust’s commitment to telling stories that reflect the African American experience in this country,” Executive Director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund Brent Leggs said in a statement. The leadership team at the Fund II Foundation says they are committed to ensuring that the achievements and contributions of Black pioneers don’t go unsung. “Our commitment to HOPE Crew supports two key pillars of the Foundation: to preserve the rich, cultural heritage of African Americans whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the world, and to introduce young people to occupations in STEM related fields,” said Linda Wilson, Executive Director, Fund II Foundation. “The projects celebrate iconic figures, instill community pride, and also provide the opportunity to educate about them and their achievements for generations to come.”

There have been several initiatives launched to increase diversity within the preservation industry. In 2018, the National Trust, the National Park Service and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation joined forces with Morgan State University for the creation of a program called Preservation in Practice which was designed to empower HBCU students to pursue careers in historic preservation.

SEE ALSO:

Program Aims To Increase Racial Representation In Historic Preservation, Urban Planning

National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign For Black History Month

Life In Photos: John Singleton Through The Years 11 photos Launch gallery Life In Photos: John Singleton Through The Years 1. 1987 Portrait Of John Singleton Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. 1991 Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. 1992 Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. 1992 Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. 1995 Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. 1995 Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. 1998 Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. 2000 Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. 2010 Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. 2015 Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. 2019 Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Life In Photos: John Singleton Through The Years Life In Photos: John Singleton Through The Years Oscar-nominated movie director John Singleton has died at only 51 years old. The legendary filmmaker and screenwriter suffered a stroke on April 17 and checked himself into a hospital after experiencing weakness in his leg. He was reportedly traveling back home from Costa Rica and the plane flight may have triggered the medical emergency. TMZ reported the stroke as "mild." His spokesperson released a statement earlier Monday announcing the family intended to take Singleton off of life support. "John Singleton is a prolific, ground-breaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up," the statement said in part. "John grew up in South Central L.A with a love of cinema that showed itself early on. He went on to become one of the most lauded graduates of the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Within months of graduating, John returned to South Central to shoot his debut feature, Boyz N the Hood. The movie, which was unusually shot in sequence, masterfully captured a story of friendship, youth and the peril of hard choices in a community marred by gang violence. The film earned special honors at its debut at Cannes and Singleton went onto become the youngest director and first African-American writer-director nominated for the Academy Award. Two decades later, the film was placed in the Library of Congress, a marker of its cultural and historical significance." 1991's "Boyz n the Hood" earned Singleton an Oscar nomination for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. He was the youngest filmmaker to be nominated in those categories. He was also the first African-American to be nominated for Best Director and has directed episodes of "The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story," "Empire," and "Billions." In addition, he won two NAACP Image Awards along with an MTV Movie Award. The Los Angeles native leaves behind four children, his mother, his estranged father and his girlfriend. They were all jockeying for position to control the filmmaker’s fortune worth tens of millions of dollars, according to reports. One website had Singleton's net worth listed at $30 million. In honor of his incredible life, see the photos below:

National Trust’s Youth Program To Preserve Black Historic Landmarks was originally published on newsone.com