WOLB’s Butch McAdams Honored for Commitment to D.C. Hoops Culture

On the “In and Out of Sports” radio show, it is a reunion, but between two qualified basketball minds.

The show’s host, James “Butch” McAdams, is the former varsity basketball coach at D.C.’s Maret School, where he worked from 1978 to 2009. He is joined by Adrian Dantley, a frequent guest on the show, former NBA All-Star and coach, and a living local legend—part of McAdams’ D.C. Basketball Mount Rushmore.

“A lot of people say, ‘Man that’s the most I’ve ever heard Adrian talk!’ Adrian is not an outgoing person,” McAdams says. “But that’s my job. On my show, it’s just two people talking ball.”

