Those cramped toes and blisters may not be the result of poor shoe design but wearing the wrong size. Thus, Nike has just introduced Nike Fit to assure that you are rocking the proper shoe size.

According to Nike, part of the problem is the current sizing norms are antiquated, with the usual length and width being too basic to determine a proper fit. So Nike Fit uses what the brands touts as “computer vision, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence and recommendation algorithms” to help determine your proper size for each foot via scan.

While shopping on the Nike app, when you select your size users will now get the option to use Nike Fit. Using your smartphone, Nike will then collect 13 data points to determine your proper shoe size. Your unique sizing will then be able to stored for future use within the app or at a Nike store. There is also a “guest” mode if you want to scan someone else’s feet for a gift or for parents hooking up their kids with shoes.

With you unique sizing, you may see different “sizes” for different models since the fit of one model may not be the same as another’s—a runner vs a basketball shoe, for example.

Nike hopes to further personalize their products in hopes of gaining better accuracy and performance. Considering just about everyone has a phone, this makes all the sense. Nike Fit will reportedly be rolled out beginning in Juy.

Photo: Nike

Nike Intros Nike Fit Because You May Be Wearing The Wrong Size was originally published on hiphopwired.com

