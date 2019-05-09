White Montgomery County Police Officer Caught On Video Reportedly Saying The N-Word

Montgomery County police are investigating a video that may show a white police officer saying the N-Word. The incident takes place during a traffic stop in the Silver Spring, Maryland area. It’s unclear who she was talking to in the video.

MoCo police released a statement from their official Twitter acknowledging the video.

“We are aware of the video on social media involving MCPD officers in the Silver Spring area. We are currently in the process of reviewing all video footage. We have reached out to the persons involved in the incident. More information is forthcoming.”

Source | WUSA, dmvhoodzandnewz

