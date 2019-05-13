A Maryland measure that’s the first of its kind could help people without health insurance find out if they qualify for free or low-cost insurance after they file their taxes.

It will create a box for people to check on state income tax returns. If selected, the state’s health care exchange will see if the person qualifies for low-cost insurance, based on information in their tax return.

Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to sign the bill Monday.

Source:FoxBaltimore

Maryland Bill Aims To Help Enroll Uninsured In Health Plans was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com