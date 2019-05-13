Missy Elliott And Justin Timberlake Receive Doctorates From Berklee College Of Music

Over the weekend many graduates walked across the stage across the country and Grammy winners Missy Elliot and Justin Timberlake are apart of the Class of 2019 too!

On Saturday the two both received their degrees from Berklee College of Music.

“This year’s honorary doctorate recipients are being recognized for their achievements and influences in music, and for their enduring global impact.”

Missy is the first female Hip-Hop artist to receive a honorary doctorate degree from the College.

Here’s a clip of the two Doctors celebrating after walking across the stage.

Congratulations to the two! Now, can we get a Missy, Timberlake and Timberland collab in the studio?

