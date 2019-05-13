Have You Seen Inside Of Drake’s Private 767 Airplane? Wow. Just Wow.

You might have gotten an initial peek at Drake’s customized private jet, ‘Air Drake’ but Bro, have you seen the inside?

The 767 air jet, 30-seat airplane belongs all to Drizzy Drake and allegedly cost an estimated $185 Million-before customization. Fully equipped with lavish bedrooms, dining, lounges and movie theater. Check an exclusive inside peek below.

I meannn, Drizzy what’s good with an invite?

According to reports, Champagne Papi partnered with Cargojet, the Canadian airline that announced their partnership with the rapper earlier this month.

“Supporting home grown businesses has always been a top priority of mine,” Drake so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so.”–Drake

Also On 93.9 WKYS: