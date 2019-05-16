DJ Khaled Confirms Nipsey Hussle Collaboration ‘Higher’ Following Letter on Social Media

As DJ Khaled preps for the release of his eleventh studio album, Father of Asahd, the rap mogul officially announced his collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle, “Higher.” The song and video featuring John Legend will premiere tomorrow upon the album’s release.

Khaled made the announcement Wednesday following a letter posted to social media. The We The Best founder took the time to reflect on Nipsey’s untimely passing and explains why he waited until now to release the track. He later remarked that “100%” of proceeds from the song will go to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.

“Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years. It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend Nipsey Hussle,” Khaled writes in the letter. “After much prayer and reflection; and with the full blessing of the Asghedom family, I am sharing that with the world.”

Khaled would add to the post with a caption expressing love to the slain rapper:

“A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. God Bless You.”

Following Nipsey’s passing, John Legend would reveal details behind the anticipated collaboration after paying tribute:

“RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he’s gone so soon.”

TMZ would capture footage from the video recording sessions, which can be viewed below.

Father of Asahd drops Friday, May 17.

