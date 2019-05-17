A$AP Ferg ft. A$AP Rocky “Pups,” Tech N9ne ft. Krizz Kaliko & Jelly Roll “EF U” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a video where the A$AP Mob get together to form like Megazord (Wu-Tang Clan reserved the Voltron metaphor for themselves decades ago) but today fans get the next best thing as the groups two most well known artists get together for a new joint.

Hopping on a DMX “Where My Dogs At” sampled track, A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky put it down at an underground jam with an audience as diverse as can be in their visual for “Pups.”

Tech N9ne meanwhile tackles to the subject of suicide and finds himself in a mental institution to deal with his demons in the Krizz Kaliko and Jelly Roll assisted clip to “EF U (Easier For You).”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tom G., Millyz, and more.

A$AP FERG FT. A$AP ROCKY – “PUPS”

TECH N9NE FT. KRIZZ KALIKO & JELLY ROLL – “EF U (EASIER FOR YOU)”

YUNG HONCHO FT. NOCAP & KEVO MUNEY – “UPSET”

TOM G. – “JOHNNY GILL”

MILLYZ – “THE PROM”

70TH STREET CARLOS & SAUCE WALKA – “DRIP ON 70TH STREET”

