Kevin Durant Invests In Master & Dynamic, Will Design His Own Headphones

This definitely adds more fuel to the Kevin Durant to the Knicks fire. The unguardable forward just invested in high-end New York-based audio brand Master & Dynamic.

Durant, who could always be seen rocking Beats By Dre headphones and was featured in spots for the Apple-owned company, will be moving on to design his own headphones.

The investment was made through Durant’s company Thirty Five Ventures which has previously invested in the logistics company Postmates and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. The brand had the internet talking about its $995 Louis Vuitton edition of its MW07 wireless earbuds earlier this year will now be releasing a Durant inspired version of its first noise-canceling headphones the MW65 ANC.

Speaking on the new deal, aster & Dynamic broke down what the partnership will bring:

“In addition to having part ownership in Master & Dynamic, the full partnership will also see Durant and Thirty Five Ventures work with the company on creative, design and building out the intersection of sports and music.”

The deal will mark Durant’s third venture with an audio brand. Upon entering the league, he first worked with Skullcandy before partnering with Beats. Now with rumors swirling of KD’s jump to NYC to play with the New York Knicks, this deal with the NY based company makes plenty of sense.

We are looking forward to seeing what the NBA All-Star and Master & Dynamic cook up together.

