Maryland Pediatrician Indicted on 65 Charges After Rape Accusation

A Frederick County Grand Jury has indicted 68-year-old Dr. Ernesto Torres on 65 additional sexual abuse related charges after 11 victims came forward following his initial rape accusation of a patient, according to Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Torres, who was free on $100,000 bond in the earlier case, was arrested Monday afternoon, with a bond review set for Tuesday in Frederick Circuit Court.

See Also: Maryland Doctor Accused Of Sex Misconduct Loses Licensed

The new indictment includes nine counts of child sex abuse, 10 counts of sex abuse of a minor, 43 counts of third-degree sex offense, two counts of second-degree sex offense and one count of second-degree assault.

The 12 victims were Torres’ patients and all were female. The youngest victim being 11-years-old.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 11 photos Launch gallery #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 1. Black Girls Rock! Source: 1 of 11 2. Missy Elliott Source: 2 of 11 3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source: 3 of 11 4. Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source: 4 of 11 5. Harriet Tubman Source: 5 of 11 6. Viola Davis Source: 6 of 11 7. Ida Bell Wells-Barnett Source: 7 of 11 8. Sojourner Truth Source: 8 of 11 9. Serena Williams Source: 9 of 11 10. Rosa Parks Source: 10 of 11 11. Shirley Chisholm Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:Fox Baltimore

Maryland Pediatrician Indicted on 65 Charges After Rape Accusation was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com