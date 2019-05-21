Maryland Pediatrician Indicted on 65 Charges After Rape Accusation

A Frederick County Grand Jury has indicted 68-year-old Dr. Ernesto Torres on 65 additional sexual abuse related charges after 11 victims came forward following his initial rape accusation of a patient, according to Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Torres, who was free on $100,000 bond in the earlier case, was arrested Monday afternoon, with a bond review set for Tuesday in Frederick Circuit Court.
See Also: Maryland Doctor Accused Of Sex Misconduct Loses Licensed
The new indictment includes nine counts of child sex abuse, 10 counts of sex abuse of a minor, 43 counts of third-degree sex offense, two counts of second-degree sex offense and one count of second-degree assault.
The 12 victims were Torres’ patients and all were female. The youngest victim being 11-years-old.
Source:Fox Baltimore
