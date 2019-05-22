Washington Wizards Draft Profile: Bol Bol, Center University Of Oregon

Washington didn’t have lady luck on their side at the lottery, but Bol Bol slipping to the #9 pick could be a blessing in disguise. Outside of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and RJ Barrett, Bol is the only player left in the draft with true superstar potential. Also being the son of former Bullets player, Manute Bol, he would be an immediate fan favorite and could be a shot of adrenaline to a franchise in rebuild mode.

Here’s more on the Bol who may be available when the Wizards pick at the 9th pick in the NBA Draft.

Bol Bol, Oregon, C,

21.0 Ppg, 9.6 Rpg, 2.7 Bpg 56.1 FG%, 52.0 3PT%, 76.0 FT%

7’2 ¼ ft, 208 lbs, 7’7 Wingspan, 9’7 Standing Reach

Strengths: Size, Shooting, Ball Handling, Skilled Big, Versatility

Weaknesses: Strength, Injury Concerns, Bust Potential

Summary

Bol Bol could possibly be the steal of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Standing 7’2 with a 7’7 wingspan and a 9’7 standing reach, when drafted Bol will be the third tallest player in the NBA. His size and freakish measurements alone make Bol one of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s draft. Bol’s size and measurements aren’t the only things that stand out on the court. The kid has got GAME. In just 9 games at Oregon this year, Bol has shown great ball handling skills being able to create his own shot and attack the basket as he sees fits. He has a well-rounded offensive game and can score in a variety of ways. Whether it’s in the post, turn around jumpers, runners or floaters Bol has it all in his package.

The most eye-popping strength in his game is his 3-point shooting. Bol shot an astounding 52% from three going 13-25 in his freshman season at Oregon. That’s a great percentage for any player, let alone a 7’2 center. In the new NBA, bigs that can shoot are one of the best assets to have and can be a nightmare for opposing defenses in pick and roll situations. Bol has also shown to be an excellent defender. Using his size and long arms he averaged 2.7 blocks a game and is able to defend from the paint out to the 3-point line.

If not for a season-ending foot injury, Bol would easily be a top 5 prospect in this years draft class. Foot injuries to 7 footers haven’t worked out in the long run for previous NBA players, which is a large red flag. He also weighed in at 208 lbs. at the combine, which raises questions about his strength and ability to maintain weight.

