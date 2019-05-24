Former Love & Hip Hop star and Katt William’s boo, Hazel-E has apparently beefing with City Girls member Yung Miami for a few seconds (who knew?) but even though she’s thrown some darts Yung’s way, TMZ obtained a video in which she’s made it clear that she doesn’t want any of that physical smoke. Just the kind that burns off wax.

Things popped off a few days ago when Hazel-E accused the City Girls of jackin’ her for beats. That didn’t sit well with Yung Miami whose name calling inspired E to drop a City Girls diss track “Add It Up.” Not one for music beef, Yung took to her IG page and told Hazel to “pull up” so that can handle it like two grown women on the streets.

That was an invitation that Hazel wasn’t ready to reserve and immediately let it be known she wasn’t looking for all that drama.

After citing rap battles that went down between legendary rappers like Jay vs. Nas and Meek vs. Drake, Hazel pointed out that it stood on wax and “it doesn’t always have to go to the streets and gun talk. It’s just ridiculous. We just lost Nipsey Hussle on ignorant stuff… I don’t think responding in violence and fighting and linking up was the proper response. We could’ve just kept it on wax and that’s what it would’ve been.” Don’t be scurrred.

We can only wonder how Katt Williams would’ve responded to Yung Miami had he still be E’s hubby.

Check out the video below and peep the City Girls diss track after the jump and let us know your thoughts on the situation.

Hazel-E Starts Beef With City Girls, Falls Back When Yung Miami Offers The Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

