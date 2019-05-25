Chamillionaire & E40 Connect With Republic For Start-Up Funding Contest

For some time now, Chamillionaire has thrived within the venture capital world and as an entrepreneur in residence with the Upfront Ventures. The Texas rapper is now teaming up with fellow artist and businessman E-40 and investment platform Republic for a new contest that will award thousands to an up and coming start-up business.

Chamillionaire has launched a similar venture earlier this year during Black History Month for Black start-ups, granting $10,000 to the standout business, which was announced on the developing social video platform, Convoz. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Chamillionaire, E-40 and Republic will give $25,000 to the best minority or women-funded venture. The deadline for start-ups to make their submissions is June 15th with the winner added on June 21st.

The official announcement will cone via Convoz, which can be downloaded via iOS and Android.

Check out Chamillionaire’s Instagram announcement of the contest below.

