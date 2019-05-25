Isaiah Rider is no longer dropping buckets on cats in the league, but it appears he’s still very much a shooter if recent reports are true. Rider allegedly threatened to go to his car and pull out the gat at a youth basketball tourney after his wife got into some funk with another mom at the game.

TMZ Sports reports:

48-year-old Rider — who spent 9 seasons in the NBA — is the head coach of the SkyRiders basketball team, which was playing a tourney at the Inspire Court gym in Mesa, AZ on May 17.

Cops responded to the tournament over reports of parents fighting — and when they got there, they spoke with Isaiah’s wife, Vanessa … who said she had been attacked by another woman for “no viable reason.”

Vanessa Rider also claimed her 9-year-old son was physically assaulted by an older boy and injured during the altercation.

When cops arrived, they found the other woman … but she told a completely different story.

The woman claims her son’s team had defeated the SkyRiders so Vanessa was bitter — with Vanessa calling her a “bitch” and trying to swing at her.

Rider’s wife claims someone else in the gym threatened to pull out a gun, and that her husband was just trying to even the odds.

No one was charged with a crime.

—

Photo: Getty

Isaiah Rider Threatened To Pull Out The Gat At A Youth Basketball Tourney, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: