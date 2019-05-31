“Don’t Make Me Drink Alone!” Octavia Spencer Joins The Morning Hustle To Talk ‘MA’

Octavia Spencer joined The Hustle to talk her new film “MA”. She shared this role wasn’t originally intended for some like her, a Black woman, but when it was offered to her she took it seriously and had a lot of fun with it. She was shared that was something different for her and that gave her excitement. Lore’l and Jordan admit that they are still a little creep’d out from the film but say it’s definitely a must see! Octavia says that there are some intense moments and hopes that parents take their kids so they understand that it’s not okay to go drinking at random strangers houses!

Listen to our full interview with Octavia and make sure you support this film in theaters this weekend!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: