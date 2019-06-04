Your game show dreams could come true this week!

The Price is Right is hosting a casting call this Thursday June 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Live! Hotel & Casino near Arundel Mills.

Two people will be chosen to fly to L.A. and appear on The Price is Right. And one of those contestants is guaranteed to be called to contestants row.

See Also: Deadline Approaching For Maryland Free Community College Scholarship Program

You have to fill out this application first before you try out.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

The Price is Right Casting Call Happening This Thursday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: