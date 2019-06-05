Stockey Annouces Run For Baltimore Mayor, #Stokeyforbmore 2020

If you don’t know who Carmichael “Stokey” Cannady is he was once one of the biggest drug dealers in the city of Baltimore. The Whitelock Reservoir Hill native has always been a bright spot for the Baltimore community. As a now turned activist, author, father and humanitarian Stokey has become a pivotal point is changing the culture of Baltimore.

A conversation with his son made him realize he had to be the change that people wanted to see in their community. He said he was ready to move out of Baltimore for a change and his son questioned the root of his move that made him realize if he wanted to make his beloved city the a better place, he had to do it himself.

After years of advocating for Baltimore he’s decided to put his hat in the ring for Baltimore’s Mayoral race. After several scandal’s with Baltimore’s last few mayors Stokey feels he can change his hometown. If you want to hear the full interview, listen above.

