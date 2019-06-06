On Tuesday, Baltimore rapper YBS Skola was sentence to five years without parole in a felony gun case.

According to The Baltimore Sun, 24-year-old , Dajuan Cannady, was charged with seven counts, including firearm and drug trafficking with a felony conviction and possession of narcotics for an incident that happened March 2018.

He had been on home monitor for the last 16 months before this weeks sentencing.

YBS Skola is from Edmondson Village and his album is set to be released on Friday June 7th.

B’More Rapper ‘YBS Skola’ Gets 5 Years Without Parole was originally published on 92q.com

