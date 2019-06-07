Is THC levels from Marijuana too high?

Louisiana Coroner says a lady died of a THC overdose. The levels in her body was so high that the tests picked it up. A usual test shows .05, her test showed 8.5. Significantly high amount in a test. Her boyfriend said she was using a vaping unit which heats up a extract of THC from the canibis plant also known as marijuana. Click the link for more details.

@DjFlavaShow

https://www.google.com/amp/s/philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2019/06/05/coroner-says-woman-died-from-thc-overdose-experts-skeptical/amp/

Also On 93.9 WKYS: