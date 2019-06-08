Baltimore City Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the northwest section of the city.

Officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 3700 block of West Forest Park Ave. on Friday around 8:07 p.m..

He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died. Although police have not yet released the name of the victim, we’re told he was a comedian who went by the name of Geesongz.

His death comes just over an hour before the death of another popular local personality Tre da Kid. The rapper was shot while sitting behind the wheel of a car in Annapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Report: Comedian Geesongz Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting was originally published on 92q.com

