Baltimore City Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the northwest section of the city.
Officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 3700 block of West Forest Park Ave. on Friday around 8:07 p.m..
He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died. Although police have not yet released the name of the victim, we’re told he was a comedian who went by the name of Geesongz.
His death comes just over an hour before the death of another popular local personality Tre da Kid. The rapper was shot while sitting behind the wheel of a car in Annapolis.
I found a hundred pics of me & my guy @geesongzz partying & laughing but this 1 means the most.This is right after the Freddie Gray incident when we marched together through the city of Bmore demanding justice 🙏🏽🙏🏽 .Not only were you 1 of the funniest,realist coolest people alive you were were an amazing father and always showed up for the city when we needed it most 🙌🏽damn we going to miss you g 😢😢 #ripgeesongz
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Report: Comedian Geesongz Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting was originally published on 92q.com